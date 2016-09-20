Lotto ticket bought in Wakefield provides 50,000 reasons to be cheerful

A lucky National Lottery player is celebrating after scooping £50,000 with a ticket bought in Wakefield.

Lottery bosses issued an appeal earlier this month for people to check their old Lotto tickets as the prize had gone unclaimed following a draw on August 27.

And today they announced that the holder of the all-important winning ticket has since made contact with them.

A National Lottery spokesman said: “We’re delighted that the winner of this amazing prize has now come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win.

“It would have been awful if the ticket-holder had missed out on this substantial and life-enhancing amount of money.

“We would like to remind all National Lottery players to check their tickets every time they play.”

August 27’s draw was a one-off held to thank Lotto players for the support they had given Team GB during the Rio Olympics.