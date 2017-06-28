Major education charity set to relocate to Leeds

A MASSIVE education charity is moving from London to Leeds, with its bosses pledging to invest at least £1m per year into areas of deprivation across the North of England.

SHINE is moving to the North of England to provide services into two key phases, early years and the first few years of secondary school. It expects to begin operating in the city by August.

Lord Jim O'Neill

The charity was founded in 1999 to help tackle educational inequality. One of its key backers is Sir Alex Ferguson, with former Treasury Minister and Northern Powerhouse board member Lord Jim O’Neill set to rejoin the board as well.

Lord O’Neill, said: “I am delighted to be coming back to work with SHINE in its efforts to help improve the educational outcomes for the most disadvantaged so that they can reach their potential.

“The decision to relocate its base and efforts to Leeds and play a key role in a major challenge in the Northern Powerhouse is really important, and for me, exciting.”

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said the move would “improve the educational prospects of young people in Leeds and across the North”.

File photo dated 22-05-2008 of Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson arrives with the UEFA Champions League Trophy Photo credit should read Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

SHINE works in partnership with teachers, primary and secondary schools to encourage children and young people to gain the confidence, skills and results they need to succeed at school. Since August 2000, is has committed £24.5m to projects helping more than 280,000 children from more than 5,000 schools.