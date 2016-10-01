Man arrested after two stabbed in Sheffield pub

A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed in a Sheffield pub during the early hours of this morning.

An altercation took place between three people inside the Tap and Barrel on Waingate just after midnight.

Within four minutes of the incident being reported to the police, a 53-year-old Sheffield man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody helping officers with their investigation.

The pub is currently cordoned off and detectives investigating the incident are now appealing for anyone who was in the Tap and Barrel pub last night and witnessed the altercation to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number four of October 1.

Both the 25-year-old and 31-year-old men both from the Sheffield area remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.