Man questioned over London Bridge attack after police make 15th arrest

A second man arrested by Irish police is being questioned in connection with the London Bridge terror outrage.

The man aged in his 30s was detained in Wexford, in the south east, at around 5pm yesterday as part of ongoing investigations into Irish links to the atrocity.

The suspect is being questioned about documentation connected to Rachid Redouane, one of the three killers behind the weekend attack.

Redouane married British woman Charisse Ann O’Leary in Ireland in November 2012 and gave an address in Rathmines, Dublin.

He left the country at some point and is believed to have lived in Ireland again in 2015.

Gardai confirmed a suspect was being held at Wexford Garda station in connection with documentation linked to Redouane under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

He can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

A case file is being prepared on another man who was arrested and later released without charge over the discovery in Limerick of identity documents in Redouane’s name.

The Director of Public Prosecutions will be asked to assess if he should be charged in relation to offences under theft and fraud laws.

In other devevelopments yesterday, the third attacker was named as Youssef Zaghba, an Italian national of Moroccan descent, who was living in east London.

Zaghba, Pakistan-born British citizen Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, who claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan, launched a murderous rampage around London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night.

Counter-terror agencies are already facing intense scrutiny after it was revealed Butt had been known to security services.

Earlier yesterday, detectives had arrested a 27-year-old man under the Terrorism Act at an address in Barking, east London.

Search warrants were also executed at addresses in Barking and Ilford.

The number of people arrested so far stands at 15, with 12 released without charge.

Borough High Street and the roads and area east of the high street have reopened to the public, although Borough Market and a small surrounding area remain closed.

The Metropolitan Police said all of the 15 victims currently in critical care had been identified, as public appeals continued for several people who have not been located since the attack.

There were fears for missing French national Xavier Thomas, 45, who police said could have been thrown into the River Thames after being struck by the van.