Man suffers life threatening injuries in car smash

A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries after a car crash last night near Doncaster.

It happened in Mexborough at around 10.50pm, and police say a silver Vauxhall Zafira was travelling along Greens Way in the direction of Bank Street, going over the flyover, when it was involved in a collision with some railings.

The 43-year-old man driving the Zafira was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains.

A 46-year-old woman passenger in the Zafira suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses are asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1289 of 26 November 2016.

