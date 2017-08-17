​Landscape products firm Marshalls​ reported a big jump in half year profits and said it is outperforming the rest of the market.

The Elland-based firm said pre-tax profits rose 16 per cent to £29.1m in the six months to June 30​​ and the group is confident it can deliver its expected results for 2017.

C​hief executive ​Martyn Coffey said:​ ​“The Construction Products Association’s recent Summer Forecast predicts growth in UK market volumes of​ ​1.9 per cent in 2017, which represents a slight improvement on their Spring Forecast.

​"​The ​g​roup continues to​ ​outperform the CPA growth figures and the underlying short to medium term market indicators remain supportive. The​ ​CPA’s 2018 forecast has recently been reduced, which reflects the continuing wider economic uncertainty.​"

He said that Marshalls is investing in product innovation and service delivery initiatives and is well placed to drive through​ f​urther sustainable improvements in operational efficiency gains.

​"​The ​b​oard believes that Marshalls’ innovative​ ​product range and strong market positions will continue to support growth and operational profit improvements during​ ​the delivery of the 2020 Strategy and will drive future shareholder returns​," he added.

Analyst Robin Speakman ​at Shore Capital said: "Marshalls ​has published a solid set of interim results and the board are ​confident of delivering expectations​ for the full year. ​​"These results should be taken well by the market. Group revenues were 8​ per cent​ higher at £219.1m​."

H​e said that ​​domestic customers are the engine for both organic revenue and margin growth.

​"The ​UK ​d​omestic order book remains healthy at 11.9 weeks – this is despite the company increasing its Marshalls accredited installer base to ​around​ 2,000 teams​," he added.​

​"​Again, Marshalls highlight early pension withdrawals and pent up demand as key drivers of growth. We note that the strong performance of Marshalls in this space is in contrast with replacement window firms Epwin and Safestyle who both recently warned of a slowdown in household RMI spend.​"​

​The group has raised its​ interim dividend by 17​ per cent​ to 3.4​p per share​ and said it continues to look for acquisitions.

​Sales to the ​d​omestic market ​grew particularly strongly and ​rose 17 per cent. Domestic sales now represent 34 per cent of ​g​roup sales.

​​Marshalls said the new rules ​on pension fund release support growth in the​ ​domestic market with the total value of cash release from pensions continuing to grow. The average individual​ ​cash withdrawal from pension funds is around £9,000. T​he average cost of an installed driveway or patio is between​ ​£5,000 and £6,000 and this remains a popular use of pensions release funds.​

Sales to the ​p​ublic ​s​ector and ​c​ommercial​ ​market, which represent 60 per cent of ​g​roup sales,​ rose​ 3 per cent.

​Marshalls is target​ing​ ​areas where higher levels of growth are anticipated​,​ including ​n​ew ​b​uild ​h​ousing, ​w​ater ​m​anagement and ​r​ail.

Sales in the ​i​nternational business ​rose 25 per cent​ and ​now ​represent 6 per​ ​cent of ​gro​​up sales.

Revenue increased in all ​its​ main ​international markets​,​ with the new sales office in Dubai​ ​having a positive impact on sales and order generation in the Middle East.