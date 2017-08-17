Marshalls outperforms the market

Landscape products firm Marshalls reported a big jump in half year profits and said it is outperforming the rest of the market.
The Elland-based firm said pre-tax profits rose 16 per cent to £29.1m in the six months to June 30 and the group is confident it can deliver its expected results for 2017.
Chief executive Martyn Coffey said: “The Construction Products Association’s recent Summer Forecast predicts growth in UK market volumes of 1.9 per cent in 2017, which represents a slight improvement on their Spring Forecast.
"The group continues to outperform the CPA growth figures and the underlying short to medium term market indicators remain supportive. The CPA’s 2018 forecast has recently been reduced, which reflects the continuing wider economic uncertainty."
He said that Marshalls is investing in product innovation and service delivery initiatives and is well placed to drive through further sustainable improvements in operational efficiency gains.
"The board believes that Marshalls’ innovative product range and strong market positions will continue to support growth and operational profit improvements during the delivery of the 2020 Strategy and will drive future shareholder returns," he added.
Analyst Robin Speakman at Shore Capital said: "Marshalls has published a solid set of interim results and the board are confident of delivering expectations for the full year. "These results should be taken well by the market. Group revenues were 8 per cent higher at £219.1m."
He said that domestic customers are the engine for both organic revenue and margin growth.
"The UK domestic order book remains healthy at 11.9 weeks – this is despite the company increasing its Marshalls accredited installer base to around 2,000 teams," he added.
"Again, Marshalls highlight early pension withdrawals and pent up demand as key drivers of growth. We note that the strong performance of Marshalls in this space is in contrast with replacement window firms Epwin and Safestyle who both recently warned of a slowdown in household RMI spend."
The group has raised its interim dividend by 17 per cent to 3.4p per share and said it continues to look for acquisitions.
Sales to the domestic market grew particularly strongly and rose 17 per cent. Domestic sales now represent 34 per cent of group sales.
Marshalls said the new rules on pension fund release support growth in the domestic market with the total value of cash release from pensions continuing to grow. The average individual cash withdrawal from pension funds is around £9,000. The average cost of an installed driveway or patio is between £5,000 and £6,000 and this remains a popular use of pensions release funds.
Sales to the public sector and commercial market, which represent 60 per cent of group sales, rose 3 per cent.
Marshalls is targeting areas where higher levels of growth are anticipated, including new build housing, water management and rail.
Sales in the international business rose 25 per cent and now represent 6 per cent of group sales.
Revenue increased in all its main international markets, with the new sales office in Dubai having a positive impact on sales and order generation in the Middle East.
