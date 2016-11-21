Miliband: Hammond should guarantee Yorkshire’s EU millions

CHANCELLOR PHILIP Hammond today faced calls for Yorkshire to be given an unequivocal guarantee on European Union funding worth £603m.

The Open Britain campaign group claimed Yorkshire could lose out despite recent promises by the Chancellor over the future of EU help for the region.

Mr Hammond used his recent Conservative Party conference speech to promise the UK Government would continue to fund projects receiving cash from Brussels after Britain leaves the EU.

However he also warned projects would have to meet “UK priorities and value for money criteria”, raising concerns the move amounted to a Treasury grab for control of money that is spent at a regional level.

Open Britain estimates Yorkshire has yet to receive £603m of money it would expect to receive in the current funding round.

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband, the Doncaster North MP and Open Britain member, said: “It’s time for the Government to keep its promise and guarantee that this money will be matched until 2020.

“At the Autumn Statement on Wednesday, I am calling on the Chancellor to stand up for Yorkshire and the Humber and protect jobs and services in our communities.

“EU funding is so important for Yorkshire and the Humber, supporting our businesses and public services.

“There is a mandate for Brexit, but not a Brexit that would leave our communities worse off.”

The Yorkshire and Humber region is due to receive just over £600m through the European social fund (ESF) and regional development funds (ERDF) between 2014 and 2020.

The region is also due to benefit from a share of a £4.2bn agricultural fund, a £190m maritime and fisheries fund and a £176m youth employment initiative fund.

During the EU referendum, the official Leave campaign produced a letter signed by a host of senior politicians promising regions would not lose financially if Britain voted to leave the EU.

The signatories included current Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling and International Development Secretary Priti Patel.

Labour has promised to continue current levels of EU funding to the regions “into the 2020s and beyond”.

Guarantees on EU funding is among a growing list of demands from Yorkshire on Mr Hammond’s desk ahead of his first Autumn Statement as chancellor.

Clarity over the Government’s devolution ambitions for the region, support for its economic plans and a commitment to a timetable and funding for high speed trans-Pennine rail services are among the hopes for Wednesday’s statement.

Mr Hammond yesterday confirmed his statement will include £1.3bn for improvements to roads but he looked to play down expectations of major giveaways ahead of what are expected to be gloomy economic forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility.