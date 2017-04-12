Miracle twins celebrate 1st birthday against the odds

Rory and Austin Hardy weighed less than 1kg when they were born. Their parents were warned they may not survive. This week they turned one. Catherine scott reports.

Teachers Kelly and Ashley Hardy had always wanted a family.

Austin and Rory weighed less than 1kg each when they were born at just 26 weeks

“You just presume that it will happen one day,” says Kelly from Barnsley. “All our friends and family were having children and as primary school teachers we were surrounded by children all the time which made it even harder.”

The Hardys turned to IVF and on the fifth and final embryo Kelly found out she was pregnant - with twins.

“It took us the best part of five years to get our beautiful little boys. Our fifth and final embryo was successful, and six weeks later it was confirmed that we were pregnant with twins,” says Kelly.

“As we had suffered previous miscarriages, one of which was discovered during a scan, so naturally we daren’t get excited just in case. I never presumed that it would work, and we had started to think about other options.”

Austin and Rory Hardy in front of a picture of Kelly and Ashley at their wedding in 2012. Picture by Mikael Lamber Photography

But finding out she was pregnant was just the start of the journey for Kelly and her husband.

She spent the majority of her first trimester, and some of my second in hospital due to severe Hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), a complication of pregnancy which is characterised by severe nausea and vomiting. It is the same condition that Princess Catherine suffered when she was pregnant.

“I only managed two or three days at home between admissions as I just couldn’t keep anything down, not even water, which caused dehydration,” says Kelly.

“I lost so much weight that by the time I gave birth I was wearing non-maternity clothes a dress size 10 which is smaller than my normal size. I also fell ill with shingles resulting in nerve damage on my abdomen which was extremely uncomfortable to manage.”

The Hardy family at Austin and Rory's Christening

Then at just 26 weeks, Kelly started to show signs of labour two days after her waters broke and she was admitted to the Jessops Wing - the same hospital that helped her conceive the twins.

“When Austin was born there were 15 to 12 people in the room. Rory arrived 24 minutes later. I was then put to sleep for an operation straight after, leaving my husband, Ashley, terrified for the health of us all.”

Both boys were ventilated, in an incubator fighting for their lives. They both weighed less than a kilogram.

“I can’t explain how small they were, I think it’s something that you can’t possibly comprehend until you see it. Their nappies which went up to their arm pits were smaller than my iPhone four. You don’t really let yourself think about what might happen. I had never thought I would have the boys so every moment was precious, even through the sides of an incubator.” Doctors explained what the reality was for babies so extremely premature and weighing so little, especially twins. The odds were against them.

Rory and Austin at home in Barnsley

“We never expected to bring them home,” says Kelly who started a blog, initially to keep family and friends informed of the twins’ progress.

“Blogging allows me to write everything down, all of my feelings, worries and concerns. It also means that my boys will have something to look back on when they are bigger. I have had so many lovely messages of thanks from other IVF warriors, preemie parents and tracheostomy superheroes, who have found the blog really helpful.” The boys are fighter and after 99 days in neonatal intensive care unit they were transferred back to Barnsley Hospital for their final few weeks before being allowed home.

And on Tuesday the Hardy’s celebrated a day they never dared imagine - Rory and Austin’s first birthdays.

“Every day is still a battle. I think often people think that once you are discharged you go on to live a normal life, but premature babies often carry the scars of prematurity with them. We managed just three weeks at home when Rory’s windpipe collapsed as a result of multiple ventilations in NICU and he now has a tracheostomy. The boys are one year old, but have spent the majority of their lives in hospital, or indoors hiding from germs.

But Kelly is determined that despite the temptation she will not wrap the boys up in cotton wool. “The twins have made me the best person that I possibly could be. I marvel in them everyday. Everyday is a blessing no matter what we are going through. I was quite a worrier before I had them, but worrying is a waster of time we need to get on and enjoy every moment with them. I cannot put into words how they make us feel.”

And Kelly wants to say thank you to the staff at Jessop Wing that not only helped bring the boys into the world, but saved them.

Austin and Rory celebrating their first birthday on Tuesday

“I have so much respect for the team at Jessop Wing, they were like another family. I think about them almost daily and sometimes miss them, they really made a huge difference.”

To celebrate Austin and Rory’s birthday they visited NICU.

“We also visited NICU at Christmas and took gifts and a donation, and we will take a birthday cake each year on the boys’ birthday to show our appreciation.”

“There isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for them- I owe my happiness to them. So we are taking part in this year’s Jessops Superheroes to give something back. So far we have raised almost £1,000 – which has exceeded our expectations. I think we’ve smashed our target due to my blog, which I set up on the day of the boys’ birth.”

Kelly Hardy has pledged to raise £1,000 to say thank you to the hospital that ‘made and saved’ her twins.

She will be taking part in the fourth Jessops Superheroes - a sponsored 2.5k or 4k family walk, buggy push, toddle or trike to help raise funds for the Sheffield’s tiniest patients.

The event takes place on Sunday May 21 at Graves Park at 10.30am. There is a £15 minimum sponsorship for all who take part and everyone will receive a free superhero cape or bib.

For more information, or to register for the event which has raised £50,000 in the last three years visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/superheroes email charity@shct.nhs.uk or call 0114 271 1351.

To see Kelly’s blog visit www.austinandrory.wordpress.com