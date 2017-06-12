More sharks caught off the Whitby coast!

Following on from the monster seven-foot-long shark caught off the coast of Whitby last week, it has now emerged that an even bigger one was caught on the same weekend!

A porbeagle of approximately eight feet in length was reeled in on the Whitby vessel Sea Spray, followed by another smaller shark, which was around six feet long.

Some facts about porbeagle sharks.

Malcolm Pitman of the boat Sea Spray and Richard Ward of Shy Torque, have both been fishing for sharks from Whitby for several years now.

They also participate in the National Shark Tagging Programme, which is an important exercise as so little is known about these huge fish.

Whenever possible, measurements are taken and the fish is then tagged and released safely. The crew also reported seeing an even larger shark before the first shark took the bait.

Tagging programmes with various species of shark produce valuable data for the development of fisheries management.

The smaller porbeagle shark caught last weekend.

The programme is aimed at sport shark anglers who record, tag and release the sharks that they catch.

Porbeagle sharks tend to be found in waters around the UK, usually at least 10 miles out to sea.

Despite their monstrous appearance, they are not thought to pose a danger to human beings.