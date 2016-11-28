Motorway roadworks in Yorkshire

These are the planned roadworks for the motorways and major A roads in the Yorkshire region for the week ahead.

The following could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

All improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.

M1 junction 38 Haigh

The southbound exit and entry slip roads will be fully closed overnight on Monday 28 November. The closures are for routine works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 39 Durkar

The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 29 November. The closures are for routine works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 Junction 40 Ossett

The northbound exit and entry slip roads will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 1 December. The closures are for routine works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 41 Carr gate

The southbound exit and entry slip roads will be fully closed overnight on Friday 2 December. The closures are for routine works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 6 Thorne

The southbound entry slip will be closed overnight on Thursday 1 December for resurfacing works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 0 to M1 junction 32 Thurcroft

The M18 southbound link to the M1 northbound link will be fully closed overnight for ten nights from Monday 28 November for bridge works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 Bradford (M606 interchange)

There will be narrow lanes and a 30mph speed limit in place until a project to add an extra lane to the roundabout at the junction is due to be completed autumn. The slip roads and roundabout will be reduced to a single lane overnight, between 7pm and 6am, from Monday 28 November for five nights. The westbound exit slip road will be fully closed for two nights from Tuesday 29 November. The roundabout will be fully closed overnight on Saturday 3 December. The closure will take place between 7pm and 9am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 27 Gildersome

The westbound carriageway will be closed between the slip roads overnight on Tuesday 29 November for technology works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 29 to junction 30 Rothwell

The westbound carriageway will reduced to a single lane and the westbound exit slip road at junction 29 will be closed for technology works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 34 to junction 35 Langham

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 28 November for resurfacing works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 27 to M621 junction 3 Holbeck

The anticlockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for twelve nights (excluding weekends) for resurfacing works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M62/A162 junction 33 Ferrybridge

The A162 will be fully closed until December for bridge work. The closures will take place 24/7, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M62 junction 33 Ferrybridge

The eastbound carriageway will be closed between the slip roads at junction 33 for bridge works overnight for two nights on Monday 28 November and then again Saturday 3 December. The westbound carriageway will be closed between the slip roads at junction 33 for bridge works overnight for two nights on Monday 28 November and then again on Saturday 3 December. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 32 Thurcroft to junction 35a Stocksbridge

The hard shoulder is currently closed in both directions as part of the smart motorway scheme. The northbound exit slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight for two nights on Tuesday 29 November and then again on Thursday 1 December. The northbound carriageway between the slip roads at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Saturday 3 December. The southbound carriageway between the slip roads at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Saturday 3 December. The southbound entry slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight for three nights from Monday 28 November and then again on Friday 2 December. The southbound entry slip road at junction 35a will be closed overnight on Friday 2 December. There will be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit until the project is completed in winter. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 4 Broughton

The eastbound exit slip road will be closed overnight on Wednesday 30 November for resurfacing works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes

A180/A160 Immingham, Humberside

The A180 will have a 50mph speed limit the westbound exit slip road and eastbound entry slip road at Brocklesby Interchange will be closed until autumn there will also be narrow lanes on the A160 along with a 50mph speed limit while work takes place to improve access to the Port of Immingham, including upgrading the A160 to a dual carriageway. The project is due to be completed in autumn. The A160 westbound will be full closed from Friday 25 November 8pm until Monday 28 November 6am from Harborough roundabout to Eastfield road.

A63 Priory Way to Western Interchange

The westbound side of the carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Monday 28 November for resurfacing works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A64 Pickering to Rillington

The east and the westbound carriageway will be closed from Friday 2 December 8pm to Monday 5 December 6am 24/7 for resurfacing works. Drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A1033 Saltend

The westbound entry slip road will be closed overnight for two nights from Tuesday 29 November for carriageway repairs. The roundabout will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Thursday 1 December for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.