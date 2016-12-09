New CCTV image shows missing Rotherham man who disappeared two weeks ago

Police investigating the disappearance of a Rotherham man have released a CCTV image from the day he was last seen.

Daniel Higgs, 32, has now been missing for a fortnight and extensive enquiries have so far failed to establish his whereabouts.

He is seen on the footage in a fast food restaurant in Bridgegate, Rotherham, at 3.35pm on Wednesday, November 23 .

But the last actual sighting of him was at his home in the Eastwood area of the town, where he was seen by a relative at around 10.30pm that day.

Detective Inspector Mark Oughton, who is leading the investigation, said: "It is now two weeks since Daniel was last seen and he is in urgent need of medication and his family are understandably very worried for his wellbeing.

"We have carried out extensive enquiries in and around Rotherham as well as Doncaster. Daniel may still be in Rotherham but he may have travelled and could be in a rural area.

"Posters have also been circulated by officers at local businesses and homeless shelters across the two towns as part of the inquiry in an attempt to jog people's memories and think back if they may have seen him.

"I'd ask anyone out walking or travelling through rural parts of the county to please be on the lookout for Daniel, and I'd also ask anyone with outbuildings or sheds to check them as he may have sought shelter inside."

Mr Higgs is around 5ft 10in tall and stocky, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a navy hooded jacket, grey coat, jeans and red Reebok trainers.

Det Insp Oughton said: "We don't believe Daniel has access to any money or a phone and it is highly likely he will look somewhat dishevelled due to the length of time he has been missing.

"Have you seen Daniel? Please get in touch if so, as any piece of information could be vital in locating him and ensuring he is safe and well."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 957 of 24 November 2016 if you can help.