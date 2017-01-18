Now woman arrested over death of teenager Leonne Weeks in Rotherham

A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a teenager whose body was found on a pathway in Rotherham on Monday.

The 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and she is currently in custody.

Floral tributes have been left after the body of teenageer Leonne Weeks was found on a pathway near Rotherham. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

The 16-year-old victim, who was found in the Dinnington area of Rotherham, has been named locally as Leonne Weeks.

Police confirmed they were treating her death as suspicious.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is also in custody.

A number of Leonne’s family and friends have posted tributes on social media to the young girl. Her uncle, Danny Bowskill, has added his own description of his niece, who he said was “loved by many”.

He said: “Never thought I would ever be writing this but Leonne Weeks you was and still are loved by so many.

“I’ll be there for your dad and mum all the way. Fly high and I hope my mum was there to guide you every step of the way up there.”

The tribute was accompanied by a YouTube video of the cover of the song, Dancing in the Sky’ which he felt captured the loss of his niece.

Mr Bowskill added: “Rest in peace my wonderful niece.”

A JustGiving fundraising page was set up on Tuesday (17 Jan) and has already raised around £2000 of a £5000 target for the family.

Police have urged anyone with any information about the incident to call 101.