Office provider Regus moves into tallest office tower in city

UK Serviced office provider Regus has opened a new city centre site.

The firm has moved into floors 17 and 18 at Pinnacle Leeds, the city’s tallest office tower.

It has signed an 11-year lease for 10,200 sq ft of space.

Eamon Fox, head of Knight Frank’s office agency team in Leeds, which is marketing the building, said: “The building has recently undergone a comprehensive refurbishment and offers high quality, flexible and open plan office space boasting breath-taking panoramic views over Leeds city centre. We are delighted to welcome a well-known name like Regus to the Pinnacle in one of the most significant deals in the Albion Street corridor this year.”

Richard Morris, chief executive of Regus, added: “The building is home to a dynamic mix of businesses and is recognised as the prime location within Leeds city centre, providing ideal working space, value and excellent amenities.

“We expect our new Leeds facility to be popular with a wide range of users including local small businesses, start-ups and remote workers, as well as national firms opening regional offices and global businesses establishing a footprint in the city.

“The new site will offer a range of flexible working options for businesses and professionals including co-working space, virtual office services, meeting rooms which are bookable by the hour, and a wide range of private offices of varying sizes.”

Other Pinnacle occupiers include Barnett Waddingham, Optimisa Research, Schlumberger, FRP Advisory, Steer Davis Gleave and Blue Fin Insurance.