Operator reveals venue’s hidden features

A love of architecture has led a club operator to restore the inside of an 18th century former church and uncover its original interior.

Aaron Mellor, managing director of Tokyo Industries, bought the former Halo nightclub in Leeds about 18 months ago as part of a cluster of seven freeholds which went into administration under Ultimate Leisure/Premium Bars and Restaurants.

The grade two listed venue has been a bar and a club since 2005 but Mr Mellor said he wanted to restore the inside of the church, which sits on Leeds University campus on Woodhouse Lane, to its former glory under the name Church Leeds.

“I love unusual and historic buildings, you just cant build buildings like this anymore,” Mr Mellor said. “The bulk of our work has been about careful removal of that nineties fit-out to reclaim back the incredible original architecture.”

The project is a joint venture with Leeds clubbing legend Dave Beer, of ‘Back to Basics’.

The chapel and adjoining building will host club nights and live music events as well as street food vendors and creative courses for the public during the day at its Back To Basics Music Academy.

Tokyo Industries is the UK’s second largest club operator – owning and running 32 bars, clubs and music festivals – including FAC251 (Factory Manchester) which Mr Mellor owns jointly with New Order’s Peter Hook.

Mr Mellor said: “We are lucky to have a host of really incredible buildings in my company’s portfolio. From a former courthouse in Huddersfield and a constitutional club from the turn of the empire in Lincoln to the Royal Windsor baths in Bradford.

“These buildings need to be used. It’s vital they are preserved and carefully used.”