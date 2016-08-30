YP Comment: Flooding report: why the delays? Defra dithering is defenceless

IT was inevitable that the political upheaval at Westminster following the EU referendum, David Cameron’s resignation and Theresa May’s election as Prime Minister would leave decision-making in a state of flux.

Only now, as the summer holiday draws to a close, will it be ‘business as usual’ at Westminster.

Yet this does not excuse the delays to the Flood Resilience Review. Commissioned after large parts of Yorkshire, and the North, were left submerged by filthy floodwater, its objective could not be more important – to ensure communities across the country are better prepared when rivers burst their banks this winter, as they inevitably will do.

Originally due to be published by Defra in the “summer”, July came and went as Mrs May moved into 10 Downing Street. It was then hoped that the key findings would see the light of day in August – but this has proved to be optimistic. Now Defra is hinting at a publication date in September, a month traditionally dominated by the party conferences.

That Defra officials still regard late September as “summer” illustrates a lack of urgency which is entirely indicative of the Government’s pedestrian response to the whole flooding crisis. Policy-makers do not have time on their side. The longer the delay, the less likelihood of local authorities being able to put in place basic contingencies for the upcoming winter.

The consequence? Even higher repair bills, more homes and businesses left without affordable insurance and a rising tide of anger at the complacency of Ministers who started stonewalling awkward questions tabled by concerned Yorkshire MPs in Parliament before the summer recess. Though Mrs May has made clear that Brexit is her top priority, there’s absolutely no justification for the Government dragging its feet on day-to-day challenges, like under-investment in flood defences, which existed long before Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Prosperity for all: County’s great economic divide

THAT LEEDS features so prominently in the latest Barclays’ Prosperity Map, with Sheffield ranked as one of the most desirable locations for small and medium-sized businesses, bodes well for the future. Evidence that Yorkshire has finally emerged from the last recession, the scope for future growth is significant – just think what this region could achieve if it had the transport and business infrastructure to match the rest of the country.

Yet, while the concept of a ‘Northern Powerhouse’ has helped to focus the minds of London-based politicians, the North-South divide is actually far more nuanced – prosperity hotspots in Yorkshire can neighbour poverty-stricken communities still stuck in a malaise that can be traced back to the industrial unrest of the 1970s and ‘80s.

This is important as Theresa May sets about delivering a One Nation vision which champions the interests of all – and not just a ‘privileged few’. Though cities and larger towns will be the main drivers of growth in the North, it’s vital that this is not at the expense of those neglected areas where unemployment and welfare-dependency are above the national average.

Unless this changes, and devolution does provide an opportunity, these towns will remain a drain on the public purse rather than a net contributor – and that is the interests of no one, least of all the Government.

Dizzy’s legacy: Not bad for an Australian, lad!

THE fact that former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie earned the respect – and admiration – of Yorkshire County Cricket Club members illustrates the extent to which he has transformed the fortunes of the famous old side since becoming first-team coach five years ago.

When Gillespie – universally known as ‘Dizzy’ – arrived, Yorkshire had just been relegated to the cricketing also-rans. Now, thanks to his leadership and blooding of young players, the club has won successive County Championships – the competition which still matters most of all to diehard members. As the hardest fans of all to please will doubtless mutter on the terraces: “Not bad for an Australian, lad.”

Though his return to Australia to spend more time with his young family had been long rumoured, the sense of shock was still profound at Headingley where his boots will prove mighty difficult to fill. Let’s hope that this complex character – Gillespie’s unorthodox views on dairy farming did not endear him to all – can be sent on his way in style courtesy of a third Championship win on the trot, a feat last achieved in the 1960s when this revered institution was at the peak of its powers.