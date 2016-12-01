YP Comment; Good luck Gareth

GARETH Southgate will need all the luck in the world after being confirmed as the next England football manager.

It’s arguably the toughest job in the country, more so than being Prime Minister, Brexit Secretary or Leader of the Opposition. Yet Southgate, who lives near Harrogate, has one advantage – expectations have never been lower. Fifty years after Bobby Moore lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy on one of this country’s proudest ever days, England is no longer a global power – even more reason for the new manager to invest in young players untainted by past failures and who will be proud to represent the Three Lions.

