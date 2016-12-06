YP Comment: Lessons on the great class divide

ARE pushy parents to blame for the gulf in exam grades between the South and the North? Leeds mother Anne Longfield, the Children’s Commissioner for England, thinks so – she believes one reason why London is now home to so many top schools is because families challenged education leaders in the capital to transform standards.

Leeds mother Anne Longfield, the Children’s Commissioner for England, thinks so – she believes one reason why London is now home to so many top schools is because families challenged education leaders in the capital to transform standards.

Of course, some will disagree with this assertion and say some parents already wield too much influence because of the ability of certain families to play the system when it comes to securing places at the very best schools – a regular source of consternation.

Yet it goes without saying that the most successful schools are invariably those with a thriving Parent-Teacher Association, or such like, which enables families to support teachers and play a more active role in those extra-curricular activities which do require volunteers and additional assistance. Just because a father or mother was not top of the class in their own school days should not deter them – it’s their enthusiasm which is required.

After all, education is at its most effective when it is a three-way partnership between parents, pupils and teachers. To this day, this remains the most important lesson of all.

This ‘north-South divide’ in our secondary schools