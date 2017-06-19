YP Comment: Student’s inspiring journey

THERE will no prouder graduate of the University of Leeds than Liam Knights on the day when he eventually receives his degree in criminology.

That is because of the extraordinary personal journey he has made from despair to hope. Homelessness and a spell in prison might well have locked his life into a downward spiral, but instead he has transformed it into success.

Mr Knights’s story is an inspiring one because of the determination he has showed in turning his fortunes around. But it is also a potent illustration of the redemptive powers of both education and being given a second chance.

The university’s scholarship scheme and the support of an anonymous sponsor provided the help and boost that Mr Knights needed. He is living proof that with the right support, the many troubled young people in our society can make successes of their lives despite the most unpromising of beginnings.