YP Comment: The Hillsborough fight for justice – and how it can inspire Grenfell Tower victims

SOME CLENCHED their fists, Some simply smiled. Some wept tears of sorrow after another momentous milestone was reached by Hillsborough campaigners in their 28-year fight for justice.

Yet confirmation that six individuals, including former police chiefs David Duckenfield and Sir Norman Bettison, will face criminal charges arising from the 1989 FA Cup semi-final could not have been more bittersweet for the families of the 96 Liverpool fans killed at Sheffield Wednesday’s ground.

Relief that the Crown Prosecution Service believes that there are a significant number of cases to answer; anger that they’ve had to overcome so many obstacles to reach this point and sadness for never forgotten loved ones who were the inspiration and motivation behind a campaign like no other.

For some, this day is too late. Anne Williams, a leading Hillsborough campaigner, succumbed to cancer in 2013 before the truth was established about the death of her young son Kevin who was crushed to death.

Yet, without her persistence, or the tenacity shown by inspirational individuals like Margaret Aspinall and Trevor Hicks who refused to give up when all legal paths appeared to be closed, a landmark review of evidence would not have been set up by Theresa May after she became Home Secretary.

The sensitive manner in which this process has been, and continues to be, skilfully handled by James Jones, the former Bishop of Liverpool, remains profound. He built trust and respect – where it did not exist – between the Government and the Hillsborough Family Support Group.

And, by working with families and keeping them informed of developments with regular meetings, their confidence was slowly gained, culminating with this announcement by the CPS. It’s a model which should give hope to others striving for justice and standing up for their human rights, not least the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, and it’s significant that Mrs May has acknowledged this.

The only consolation for the Grenfell campaigners is that they will, in all probability, not have to wait three decades for any negligent individuals, and organisations, responsible for the deaths of at least 79 people, young and old, to be held to account. For this small mercy, they can thank the Hillsborough campaigners who have transformed this country’s approach to accountability when tragedy and disaster does occur.