YP Comment: Theresa May’s future at the mercy of others – what went wrong?

HAS Britain ever been more divided? One year after the country was effectively split in half over Brexit, the nation now faces the prospect of political paralysis after Theresa May’s election gamble backfired.

Even though there was incredulity when the exit poll suggested that the Tories would lose their majority, it did appear to be relatively accurate as the return of old-fashioned two party politics totally changed the dynamics of a polarising vote.

How ironic after the Conservative leader spent the entire campaign warning about a ‘coalition of chaos’ when this might be her only hope after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s performance compounded the Prime Minister, the opinion pollsters and all those who dismissed his leadership.

Ten days before Britain is due to begin to negotiate its exit from the European Union, Mrs May’s reputation is in ruins and her future at the mercy of others. She expected to win by a landslide. Now she’s in the fight of her life after one of the most ill-advised elections in history in which Mr Corbyn appeared to win support from Remain and Leave voters in equal measure. Can she still stand up for Britain in Brussels?

What went wrong?

First, the Tories ran a, frankly, hopeless campaign that was lacking the most important political commodity of all – hope. Even though Labour’s spending plans are eye-watering, the Conservatives – the supposed party of business and government – did not even put a price on their blueprint and Mrs May’s refusal to take part in leaders’ debates demonstrated an arrogance that the public did not like.

Second, a complacent party misjudged the intentions of all those Labour voters who switched to Ukip in 2015, giving David Cameron an unexpected majority and forcing him to honour his pledge to hold the EU referendum. They simply could not bring themselves to vote Conservative, notably in Wales.

Third, Labour galvanised the student vote in record numbers. Mr Corbyn is a formidable campaigner – his entire career has revolved around party politics – and younger people, perhaps irked by Britain’s decision to leave the EU 12 months ago, did exercise their democratic vote. The left’s grip on Labour looks very strong.

On a night when Mrs May was punished for going back on her word and calling a snap poll, and when the 2017 election became the third political earthquake following Brexit and President Trump’s rise to power in America, the Lib Dems and Ukip haemorrhaged votes.

There was illustrated by the brutal end to the Commons career of Nick Clegg who lost his Sheffield Hallam seat, the man so pivotal to the 2010-15 coalition. How ironic if one of ther biggest supporters of the EU lost because young people backed Labour, a party committed to implementing Brexit. It’s a painful irony on a night of unfathomable results.

Significantly, the Scottish Nationalists were also losing significant ground – their Westminster leader Angus Robertson was among those ousted by the Tories on a night of little cheer for Mrs May’s party. At least the prospect of a second independence referendum appears neutralised.

However, as the fallout begins, the parties need to respect the electorate’s judgement – turnout was significantly up – while being mindful of the need to form a credible Government when the electoral divides are north-south, remain-leave, rich-poor, young-old and urban-rural. The country is that split.