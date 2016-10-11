YP Comment: Tourist trailblazer

THAT the UK’s tourism industry is now worth £127bn a year is not only testament to Britain’s attractions and unrivalled countryside, but the effectiveness of marketing campaigns led by Welcome to Yorkshire and others.

Prior to Sir Gary Verity’s arrival, the then Yorkshire Tourist Board was just another self-serving quango. Now Welcome to Yorkshire is a trailblazer for global tourism and will learn tomorrow whether it has won the race to host cycling’s world championships in 2019.

As the Grand Départ demonstrated, such events are the perfect vehicle for promoting specific regions to a global audience and this county is fortunate to have a dynamic tourism organisation which is the envy of the world because of its ingenuity and innovation.

If the Union Cycliste Internationale endorses Yorkshire’s bid, as it should, it can rest assured that this county will put on an event to rival the Tour de France two summers ago. After all, cycling and Yorkshire are now as synonymous as strawberries and cream at Wimbledon.

