YP Comment: Yorkshire must seize initiative. The way forward for the region

ONE year after Britain took the momentous decision to vote to leave the European Union, Theresa May’s embattled government has two primary objectives – day-to-day survival after losing its Commons majority and the implementation of Brexit when there is no unanimity on the way forward.

This was self-evident with this week’s Queen’s Speech. Even if a much diminished Mrs May wins sufficient support in the Commons next Thursday, the legislative programme will be dominated by Brexit with other policy issues taking their chance after much of the Tory manifesto had to be jettisoned.

And, given the very likelihood of Westminster and Whitehall grinding to a halt, it’s even more important that Yorkshire heeds the advice of Jim O’Neill, a much-respected economist and former Treasury minister, by seizing the initiative on regional devolution so this county can finally start to shape its future direction.

Instead of blaming Ministers or looking for reasons not to go ahead with a particular structure, the onus, as Lord O’Neill says so correctly, should be on this region’s leaders reaching an agreed position – they have had long enough to do so – and then making the necessary case to the Government.

This is what has happened in rival regions like Greater Manchester and the Tees Valley where directly-elected mayors are already selling their respective areas to international investors and their like while co-ordinating a response to those issues, like transport, which underpin future economic growth.

And given that elected mayors is the Government’s preferred leadership model because postholders can be held to account by voters, Yorkshire’s leaders need to recognise this. The longer they allow this impasse to remain, the greater the likelihood that this region will miss out on both investment and influence.

Grenfell lessons learned

EVEN though Theresa May was clearly stunned by the personal criticism that she received in the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell Tower inferno, the Prime Minister’s hands-on approach is now making a difference.

This was borne out by Mrs May’s detailed statement to the Commons before heading off to Brussels for a key EU summit. This was not a leader shirking their responsibilities. Far from it. This was a PM rightly taking charge while facing the fight of her political life.

Though there will be alarm that 600 tower blocks could be fitted with cladding similar to the combustible material used on the exterior of Grenfell Tower, it’s right to err on the side of caution, while keeping residents informed, until more detailed checks are carried out.

Yet, while the initial support offered to residents left homeless and penniless was scandalous and warranted Mrs May’s fulsome apology, the help now being put in place is comprehensive.

And while the Government will have to provide financial support to councils required to replace cladding and fit water sprinklers where appropriate, it was disingenuous of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to question Mrs May’s sincerity when he complained that the poorest members of society were once again being denied justice.

After all, it was Mrs May who found a way to establish the truth over Hillsborough and her experience here explains why Grenfell Tower residents will be involved in the public inquiry from the outset. It’s one lesson that has been learned, albeit in the most tragic of circumstances.

A reluctant royal

THE HUMILITY of Prince Harry is endearing. A humanitarian who takes after his late mother, Royal responsibilities – and 24/7 scrutiny – clearly weigh heavily on his broad, but fragile shoulders.

Yet, while he did not advocate the end of the Monarchy when he ventured that no member of his family wanted to be a king or queen, the House of Windsor is entering an age of transition as time catches up with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

And while Prince Harry will be all too aware of the reassurance that is being provided by the Royal family through these uncertain times, the personalities of both his father and his brother mean their future reigns will be very different to the stoic example set by the Queen. After being born into a life of duty, it’s all the more reason to recognise the importance of this reluctant royal supporting his family while continuing to champion previously unfashionable causes – he is becoming the epitome of a thoroughly modern prince.