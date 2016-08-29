YP Letters: A new town near Leeds could meet our housing needs

From: Alec Denton, Oxford Avenue, Guiseley.

I WAS delighted to read Bill Berrett’s thoughts last week on the sustainable development of Leeds, and hope his ‘joyful’ vision of the creation of a new town is shared by those responsible for planning.

His views echo a number of those submitted in response to the publication of the Leeds Core Strategy, a document that appeared to be developer-led and largely centred on large estates sited in areas lacking the appropriate infrastructure.

Our region does need a substantial numbers of houses to be built over the next few years, but common sense requires that the bulk should be sited close to jobs and supported by a ‘fit-for-purpose’ infrastructure.

A fully planned new town situated to the south of Leeds would be a once in a lifetime chance for a West Yorkshire solution to a problem that affects the whole of our region, and not just Leeds.

It is a solution that will last into the next century and include potentially world class communications links. Is it too much to ask that our planners show the “vision, creativity and imagination” Bill Berrett says are required to create “environmentally friendly, healthy places to live”, with access to an “intense business hub for work”.