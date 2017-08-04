YP Letters: Astonished that charity shop staff are spied on

From: John Smith, Thompson Terrace, Askern.

WHILE in a charity shop in Doncaster the other day, I was astonished to hear a conversation between the manager and two of her volunteers.

The manager was complaining that the ‘secret shopper’ had deducted points from the shop’s score because the volunteers had not tried for a follow on sale.

Apparently, a shirt had been purchased and the volunteer should have pressed the purchaser with the sale of a tie to go with it,.

I think if people are donating to a charity they have a right to know where the money goes.

I don’t think that they would want the money to go to a company which spies on their volunteers who are doing a sterling job.

These people donate their time for free in order to save the charity a wages bill.

Then they are expected to harass the shop’s customers in order to meet sales targets.

This is beyond compreh-ension. Who came up with this idea?

This is corporate management gone mad.

I think the people in charge of such charities need to take a long hard look at themselves and the way they’re running these shops, or very soon they won’t have any volunteers at all.