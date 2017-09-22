YP Letters: Backstabbing Boris should be put in his place

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

BORIS Johnson has clearly got his eyes on the top job and should be put into his place by Theresa May (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, September 21).

If our MPs would put as much effort into running the country, and making it a world leader, as they do into stabbing each other in the back and trying to score points off the Opposition and members of their own party, we could leave the EU sooner rather than later.

Instead, they appear to be a self-serving bunch of idiots.

From: David Craggs, Shafton Gate, Goldthorpe.

MAY I suggest to Labour councillor Tim Mickleburgh that he carries out a simple exercise (Brexit Britain, The Yorkshire Post, September 16).

Go down into the centre of Grimsby one day and assemble together exactly 100 people. Then divide them into two groups, one containing 49, representing the remainers, and the other 51, representing the leavers.

I hope he will then appreciate that the country did not vote in record numbers to withdraw from the EU. In fact, the result was very close.