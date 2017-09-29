YP Letters: Betrayal looms if we don’t act to quit the EU immediately

From; Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

I am shocked and horrified to read that we are offering huge amounts of taxpayers’ money to the EU, in order for us to make good our escape. This will not appease the wrath of our continental cousins, as the last 200 years of our history has demonstrated.

I am saddened by the way in which we are conducting our withdrawal from the EU. I am very afraid that the consequence of Mrs May’s actions will inevitably result in a socialist government, heaven forbid, led by Comrade Corbyn.

Now would be an opportune moment to tell our EU friends that we are leaving the EU tomorrow morning and that we will not be making any more payments to the coffers of this corrupt super-state.

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

In her speech in Florence Theresa May had her Tony Blair moment when she assured the EU that she will sign up the UK to a comprehensive new treaty covering diplomacy, defence, security, aid, and law enforcement.

Mrs May will have us sign up to half the EU again. In the name of Leave.

Such a betrayal is unprecedented. Her calling the period after 29 March 2019 a “transition” is a scam, pure and simple.

We will still have to pay and obey. We cannot even sign trade deals with other countries.

From: Nigel Boddy, Fife Road, Darlington.

Why aren’t Nigel Farage, Paul Nuttall and Jacob Rees-Mogg calling upon us to help the Rohingya refugees? Those who want us to leave the EU say they believe in our Commonwealth of nations instead.

They argue they want to see us trade with the former Imperial family of nations.

But the most significant migration of people since the partition of India is under way between Burma and Bangladesh. 500,000 people are pouring into one of the poorest and most densely populated countries of the world.

We must help and we must urge Canada, Australia, New Zealand and other members of the Commonwealth of Nations to help our fellow Commonwealth citizens. Otherwise how can we be taken seriously when we speak of our future in a world trade network based on the Commonwealth?

The silence from many who supported the Leave campaign has been noted.