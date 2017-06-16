YP Letters: Brexit not matter of life and death when it comes to priorities

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon, Shipley.

YOUR readers will be familiar with the distinction between emergency surgery and “elective” surgery.

The former deals with immediate crises (broken limbs, hearts needing attention, cancerous growths needing removal). Elective covers such things as most cosmetic surgery, new hips etc.

This is surgery that we can choose to go ahead with – or not.

Following the General Election, the new Government is facing a whole series of crises that need immediate attention. For example, funding for the NHS, social care and education.

Aside from social policy, there is the need to resource the fight against terrorism.

Brexit is not a matter of urgency. The referendum last year was advisory only and Mrs May had the choice whether to progress “Leave”, given the narrow 52:48 split. She chose to go for a hard Brexit. She did not have to.

Given the urgency of the crisis in areas that need time and attention, it would make good sense to put Brexit on hold – perhaps for four or five years.

The governmental time and capacity thereby freed up could then be put to better use in dealing with higher priorities.

And in the interim the penny might drop that Brexit is a bad idea anyway.

From: Don Burslam, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

WHAT a unique situation! Every party has failed in some sense and some more than others. Personally I draw some comfort from the result.

1. The drive for a hard Brexit has no backing in the country.

2. Such perks as we pensioners enjoy will presumably be preserved.

3. The Lib Dems maintain a presence which can be built on in the next election, particularly when the results of Brexit start to bite.

4. We have been spared a disaster in the shape of Mr Corbyn.

A last irony. The young seem to have asserted themselves, but it is difficult to see whether they will get much out of it.

From: H Santiuste, Coningsburgh Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster.

AFTER last Thursday’s disastrous election results, I regard all weeds in my garden as Jeremy Corbyn’s friends.

Consequently I hoe them vigorously to help to ease the pain which has been caused.