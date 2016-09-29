YP Letters: Corbyn critics need to grow up and get to work in Batley & Spen

From: John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge.

CONGRATULATIONS to Jeremy Corbyn’s second huge mandate to continue his leadership of the Labour Party, he has been the victim of so much abuse in the media and by a clique of Labour MPs who should now do the decent thing and stop complaining and start campaigning for a Labour government.

I welcome Jeremy’s intentions to give back more power to Labour Party members who do so much foot slogging to get MPs elected, but don’t get much appreciation for their efforts.

My local Labour Party had no say whatsoever in the shortlisting of candidates for the forthcoming by-election in Batley & Spen, it was determined in London and we were more or less told to take it or leave it.

Mike Wood, our MP for 18 years prior to Jo Cox, seems to have been written out of Labour history, so may I thank him for all his hard work and Jo Cox whose photograph I have framed alongside a letter she sent me two days before her horrific death agreeing with me on the need to keep our local pharmacies open. I will be campaigning alongside Tracy Brabin in the forthcoming election for a Labour victory but the shenanigans of the past few weeks have left a bitter taste in my mouth. When will these people grow up?