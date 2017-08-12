YP Letters: Countryfile’s good work for farming

From: Mrs Pamela Z Frankland, Dunnington, York.

I WRITE in defence of Adam Henson and the BBC Countryfile team (The Yorkshire Post, August 5).

They have all done nothing but good regarding British farming, promoting our products and introducing our wonderful countryside to a wider audience.

Of course not all of the programmes are on farming all the way through, but we must be appreciative of their efforts.

I spoke to, and shook hands, with Adam Henson at a wet Ryedale Show a year or so ago and congratulated the team, more power to their elbows!

Friends of mine in the heart of Manchester are fascinated by the programme and watch avidily each week, learning so much.

Flats blaze contained

From: Mick Clark, Brindle Park Drive, Glasshoughton.

IN 1979, my grandma Lotte Clark lived on the sixth floor of Wortley Heights flats in Leeds. It was set on fire when she left an electric cushion plugged in, which she used to warm her back.

She became aware of the fire when the window cracked and woke her up. She managed to find the key to her door and awoke a neighbour and asked them to ring the fire brigade.

I went to the flat the day after, the walls were still warm and black but the fire was confined to her flat and didn’t spread anywhere else.

Everyone else in the block of flats was safe.

It’s a long time ago, but proves these flats are safe.

Sneaky savings

From: Keith Wigglesworth, Mead Way, Highburton, Huddersfield.

THE reduction in the size of the chocolate bar Toblerone created a lot of adverse publicity, but recently I discovered yet another sneaky method used by manufacturers to reduce the product volume and thus increase profits for themselves.

This relates to the humble Oxo cube, which is no longer a cube, as it now sports a groove down four sides.

The groove, having a triangular cross section will, at a rough estimate, reduce the overall volume of the cube by around 10 per cent.

Considering the actual size of the cube and the new saving of product volume, this will make the manufacturer a tidy amount of extra profit and of course, the product price to the customer will not have been reduced.

I rejected the notion of taking accurate measurements on the grounds that maybe I should get out more often!

Power failure over rail

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Labour), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

I’M not surprised that new trains planned for the North will be slower than if lines had been electrified and consequently any new sets would have been electric ones (The Yorkshire Post, August 9).

For it doesn’t require great technical knowledge to realise that electric trains have a greater acceleration rate when leaving stations than any diesel counterparts.

Overall it really is a case of London and the South East getting preferential treatment yet again.

‘Inverted potholes’

From: Peter Horton, Sandy Lane, Ripon.

IT was pleasing to read that Leeds City Council is to spend lots of money on the repair of over 13,000 potholes (The Yorkshire Post, August 9).

It makes a welcome change from wasting taxpayers’ money on producing “inverted potholes”, in other words speed humps.

A recent published report finally showed what we have always known, and that is that speed humps are responsible for a significant increase in air pollution from exhaust emissions due to the slowing down and speeding up of vehicles passing over these abominations.

I wonder if we can expect Leeds City Council to wake up to the facts and to abandon this obsession with destructive humps, and to concentrate their efforts on providing satisfactory and smooth road surfaces.

Greater tolerance

From: B Murray, Halifax Road, Sheffield.

I WAS surprised that GP Taylor (a former vicar) should castigate religious teaching in schools (The Yorkshire Post, August 2).

Apart from the fact that ‘faith’ schools are now much more reasonable – a school in our area has recently become a Catholic / Anglican school and I’m sure that many other faith schools are more tolerant towards modern ways of thinking.

Taking back what is ours

From: Mr A Coleman, Canal Lane, Lofthouse Gate, Wakefield.

IF lots more electors had voted Labour in the recent election (Hugh Rogers, The Yorkshire Post, August 5), then the nation’s utility companies would have been nationalised, with profits used for the common good.

Most, if not all of them, are now under foreign control and they can charge us, the British people, what they like. Roll on a Labour government.

Shadow of war

From: Phil Moon, Listers Corut, Ilkley.

WILL Guam be Trump’s Pearl Harbour?