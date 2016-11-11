Search

YP Letters: Ed’s dancing means it’s Strictly pantomime

Should Ed Balls and his dance partner Katya Jones still be on Strictly?

From: Gilbert N Turnbull, Southlands Grove, Newby, Scarborough

I ABSOLUTELY agree with Janet Berry’s comments (The Yorkshire Post, November 5) about Ed Balls. I presume Strictly was intended to bring celebrities with little or no dancing experience to prove their ability with professional dancing partners, with  the best dancers coming to  the fore.

Ed Balls, I suppose, has provided a certain amount of pantomime entertainment, but he is still in the competition at the expense of obviously better dancers.

Well, whose fault is this? It is of course the public, who are voting.

If the producers of the programme are happy with its format, then I suggest it should be renamed ‘Strictly Entertainment’, as dancing ability does not guarantee a celebrity staying in the competition.

By the public vote, the  bottom two couples in  last Sunday’s dance-off  should never have been  there.

