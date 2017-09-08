YP Letters: EU a free association of nations, not an oppressive empire

From: Keith Alford, Fulwood, Sheffield.

I HAVE read many arguments in defence of Brexit, but few more inappropriate than that advanced by Harry Brooke (The Yorkshire Post, September 5).

An imperial colony in which the indigenous population is denied political representation and the opportunity for economic advancement is not equivalent to a sovereign democratic country in free association with other sovereign democracies.

Britain is an independent country within the EU and will remain an independent country outside the EU, albeit a sadly diminished one.

From: Jim Beck, Tickhill.

WHATEVER the eventual amount of our “exit fee” from Europe, let us hope that our negotiators have the gumption to say to Brussels “OK, we’ll pay that amount, but the first instalment will reach you on the day that you publish 20 years of audited EU accounts, and not before. We are not handing money to an organisation that has so far failed to prove that it is free of corruption”.

From: James Kenny, Leeds.

JOHN Cole (The Yorkshire Post, August 31) continues with the same rhetoric about when and if we leave the EU as though we haven’t invoked Article 50.

Picture Basil Fawlty banging his head on the desk and asking himself if it’s all been a dream. There won’t be another referendum. Get over it John.

From: Mr T Wright, Bempton Lane, Flamborough, Bridlington.

YOUR correspondent John Cole obviously does not believe in democracy. As for the divorce bill, Brexit Secretary David Davis has a responsibility to the UK taxpayer. I would pay them nothing and ask for a refund on what we have already paid.

From: John Fisher, Menwith Hill, Harrogate.

READING some of the letters by supporters of Brexit, the fact that England voted to leave the EU, and Scotland and Northern Ireland both voted to remain, is ignored. The question is what price the country is prepared to pay to carry out a Brexit that is becoming mission impossible?

From: David Quarrie, Lynden Way, Holgate, York.

THE EU/UK negotiations have stalled over the “divorce bill”. German businessmen and women are the ones to get things going. They are not going to let politicians wreck sensible mutual transactions.