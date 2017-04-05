YP Letters: Europe’s citizens will never fly flag for self-serving politicians

From: Paul Brown, Bents Green Road, Sheffield.

MANY people are disappointed that the grand European project has not succeeded in the way it was wished just 40 years ago.

In the USA, all of the people are prepared to wave the flag of the Union and sing the praises of their great country in a way which we could never imagine happening in Europe.

Nobody could anticipate a time when European citizens would hold up the daisy chain flag of Europe and celebrate in the same fashion. Neither citizens nor politicians have any enthusiasm for making national identity subservient to the flag of Europe, a process which has been made more and more unlikely by European politicians using their positions of power for their own personal advantage rather than for the best interest of all of the people of Europe.

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

ANOTHER excellent article by Bill Carmichael ‘Set free at last to reclaim our democracy’ (The Yorkshire Post, March 31).

I campaigned to vote Leave, my top priorities being sovereignty, immigration and a return to free world trade again.

In 1975, still a lad of 33, I voted “yes” to join the EU trading club. It made sense then, the UK was still its own boss. Somewhere along the road crafty changes were sneaked in that made us second class citizens in our own country.

I agree it is time to ignore the constant whingeing of the bitter Remoaners and doom-mongers who want to see the UK fail. The PM’s speech on Article 50 day stated the United Kingdom was leaving the European Union. This is a historic moment and there is no going back!

From: Christopher Clapham, Shipley.

ONCE again, the Scottish Parliament is at loggerheads with Westminster – this time they want yet another referendum on independence because the Scottish electorate voted to stay in Europe.

I cannot understand what the SNP are thinking of! If you join a Union, the vote – when taken – is on the basis of the whole Union. The problem we have is a direct result of the last Labour government giving Scotland a parliament which has not only cost billions to set up, but it is costing billions to run.

The bill for this extra tier of governance seems to be irrelevant to Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP. However, the big question the English are asking, and which merits a reply, is simply who is paying for this waste?