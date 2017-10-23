YP Letters: Fly-tipping move is a step in right direction

From: Coun Martin Tett, Environment spokesman, Local Government Association.

LITTER and fly-tipping is environmental vandalism – it’s unpleasant, unnecessary and unacceptable.

Not only does fly-tipping create an eyesore for residents, it is also a serious public health risk, creating pollution and attracting rats and other vermin.

Clearing up fly-tipping is costing councils more than £57m a year – money that could be spent on other services, like caring for the elderly, protecting children or tackling homelessness.

It is unacceptable that they are having to spend vast amounts each year tackling this scourge.

The Government has responded to our call for councils to be able to apply fixed penalty notices for small-scale fly-tipping – and this is a big step in the right direction.

When they take offenders to court, councils need a faster and more effective legal system which means fly-tippers are given hard-hitting fines for more serious offences.

Manufacturers also need to provide more take-back services so people can hand in old furniture and mattresses when they buy new ones.