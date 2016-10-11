YP Letters: Influx of migrants shows the need to control our borders

From: John Watson, Leyburn.

ONE of the biggest problems facing our leaders today is the mass migration of people, including children, trying to enter Europe in search of a better life. Some normally peaceful countries are having to resort to “heavy-handedness” in trying to repel these migrants.

I wonder how such behaviour would have gone down in the ‘70s when there was nothing like the problem that we see today.

The influx of migrants into this country and elsewhere in Western Europe was not even a problem then compared to now, and yet it was then that Enoch Powell only prophesied what the future would hold in these circumstances, and he was branded a racist.

I was very impressed with Theresa May’s speech at the Tory party conference and I hope that she is able to take more control of our borders and solve this problem once and for all.

From: John Fisher, Menwith Hill.

AUSTIN Mitchell’s simplistic view of the potential effects of leaving the EU conveniently erases some highly complicated problems that are on the horizon (The Yorkshire Post, October 7).

A potential customs border between an “independent” Scotland and England is a possibility.

However a customs border between Northern Ireland and Ireland is a reality of leaving the EU and these problems could only be resolved by the UK government.

With sterling falling to unprecedented levels, the Government could be negotiating our Brexit from the edge of a financial cliff. Ministers will require some nifty footwork and a good head for heights.

From: K Woodard, Belmont Avenue, Knaresborough.

RE your editorial (The Yorkshire Post, October 8) regarding Theresa May’s dilemma over business, immigration and proposals to force companies to name foreign workers.

Will the next step be the wearing of yellow arm bands?

From: John Eoin Douglas, Spey Terrace, Edinburgh.

NOW that everyone has experienced the minor economic and political upheaval caused by Brexit, perhaps it is time for a second referendum.

Remainers could win my vote this time, were they only prepared to offer minor concessions like blue passports, the right to sell petrol by the gallon and a return to weather forecasts in comprehensible units.