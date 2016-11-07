YP Letters: Judges ruling must not derail democratic choice to leave EU

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

I WAS amazed and saddened that three judges could be so arrogant as to overrule the wishes of 17.5 million British people who voted to escape from the EU (The Yorkshire Post, November 4).

It is even more astonishing that one very rich individual should be allowed to destroy the democratic decision of millions of ordinary people.

The commissars who run the EU must now be laughing hysterically at the possibility that we, who tried so valiantly to escape, may now be forced to remain enslaved within the EU as a direct result of this foul undertaking. Shame on the lot of them, I say.

From: David Gray, Buttershaw Lane, Liversedge.

WE don’t want to spend time falling out, we want to agree terms and get on with our lives, and I am sure the EU will want the same.

The mischief that is being developed about whether an Act of Parliament is needed, or simply a decision of Government, is a waste of time and MPs could surely use their available resources better by considering what they should put forward individually as their ideas.

In the end, Article 50 will be enacted, and the wasting of time loses MPs credibility. If we start asking the Government to put in the public domain where they will not concede or compromise, then their negotiations will be severely compromised. We have elected them to govern. Let them do the job.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

THE reaction to the recent High Court ruling was 100 per cent predictable, and yet the Brexiteers campaigned for months during the referendum campaign demanding the return of full sovereignty to the British Parliament.

However now there is a possibility, and only a slight possibility at that, of Parliament deciding something they do not like, they are up in arms against it, demonstrating once again the arrogance and now hypocrisy of this group.

What they appear to want now is not rule by Parliament, but rule by the mob.

From: Don Wood, Howden.

DEMOCRACY and justice must surely be dead in this country after the diabolical ruling of the High Court. This case should have never been allowed into court – the return of our sovereignty was exactly what 17.4 million people voted for on June 23.