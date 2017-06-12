YP Letters: Leader’s arrogance cost Conservatives dearly

From: Richard Godley, Meadowfields, Whitby.

THE dismal showing of the Conservative Party can only be put down to one thing: arrogance on the part of Theresa May.

Because she thought that a landslide was inevitable, she deigned not do any of the following things:

* Reassure the OAPs on at least three separate occasions that she would guarantee the ‘triple lock’ on pensions.

* Go face to face on TV with Jeremy Corbyn.

* Tell the country that she truly believed in Brexit (does she?).

* Reassure the nurses and NHS workers that they would be treated fairly and get a decent pay rise.

* Tell the police that they would be funded correctly.

* Put her foot down and spell out a believable policy on immigration/deportation and terror subjects, especially after Manchester and London.

But no, nothing she said sparked any feeling of trustworthiness; it was just a spouting of rhetoric about the ‘coalition of chaos’ and other trite expressions. Not to mention personal attacks.

Theresa May should have listened more closely to her partisan subjects and kept more of them on board.

She should be especially contrite now.