YP Letters: May left with tough hand after Jeremy Corbyn hoodwinked younger generation

From: P Baggaley, Hull.

WE now know that Theresa May has shot herself in the foot, not by calling a General Election, but by not taking her core voters, namely the older generation, into consideration.

She was asking for a stronger mandate to arm herself for taking us out of the EU. Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn was hoodwinking the younger generation into making them believe that they would not have to pay any student loans and even have a refund for their current loans. Who would say no to a gift like that?

Little did they think that there was no pot of gold at the bottom of the garden at 11 Downing Street and that the whole country would have to pay more tax and VAT to cover all the costs promised by Mr Corbyn. Pied Piper comes to mind.

So, we cannot blame Theresa May if she has a hard time in Brussels after being dealt the hand she has. I am sure she will do the best she can.

From: David Carncross, Adel.

AS a pensioner of 77, I wasn’t overly amused to hear of negative prospective changes to social security proposed by the Conservatives but took the view that the Government has enough on its plate just now getting us out of the EU in one piece, and that any proposals would be watered down eventually and make little difference to yours truly.

On the other hand, I was actually frightened that Labour, if they got in, would resort to trying to find the money to meet all their ridiculous, surreal promises (out and out lies in my view) based simply on their desire of taking it from anyone who might have access to money to pay them extra taxes.

From: Mike Padgham, Managing Director, St Cecilia’s Care Services, Scarborough.

THE Queen’s Speech was notable for what was missing as much as what was in it. Gone was the promise of urgent action on social care, dashing the hopes of millions of people who want to see the crisis in how we care for our older and vulnerable adults resolved now, not months or years down the road.

Yes, the dementia tax was abolished, but nothing except lengthy consultation was promised instead – the country deserves better.

From: Brian Sheridan, Sheffield.

HOW on earth did we not see it coming? In hindsight the reason for the unexpectedly high Labour vote in the recent General Election seems blindingly obvious.

The young do not read newspapers at all, let alone the right wing tabloids such as the Daily Mail and the Daily Express.

Even television and radio are marginalised in their lives. Jeremy Corbyn realised that if he could harness the social media the sky was the limit: resulting in what had become the gravest General Election of recent times being skewed by the single issue of tuition fees.

From: R Martin Downs, Main Street, Linton-On-Ouse, York.

IF, as I read, David Davis is likely to be drafted in as “Interim Tory Leader”, then at last some common sense has finally arrived at Conservative HQ.

A pity it hadn’t arrived when the members voted David Cameron as leader in 2005 instead of David Davis, we wouldn’t be in the mess we find ourselves in now.

However, hopefully the “powers that be” will now show more common sense by appointing Nigel Farage as chief Brexit negotiator/ambassador alongside Mr Davis.

Come on, set aside egos, appoint a man “qualified to win”.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

INSTEAD of working to make things better, it’s a shame Labour is fixated on disrupting the whole current set-up of Government.

Sadly the one man who could lead the Government to success, David Davis, is engaged in fixing Brexit and to take him away from that task would be a disaster.

During World War Two, the Government co-operated to win the war. Get real Jeremy Corbyn and prove yourself a real leader of Her Magesty’s Opposition.

From: James Vaughan, Otley.

IF the best alternative leader to Theresa May is Boris Johnson, it is in the interests of the whole country to rally round the Prime Minister.

The Foreign Secretary was on the radio the other day and was clearly clueless when asked about domestic policy, never mind Brexit.

He clearly lives, and operates, in a parallel universe.

From: Chris Schorah, Gascoigne Avenue, Leeds.

UNUSUALLY, I find myself nodding in agreement with what GP Taylor has to say with regard to the media’s discriminatory hounding of Lib Dem leader Tim Farron because of his Christian beliefs (The Yorkshire Post, June 21). He’s correct in many of his observations, especially that it seems to be Christians, as opposed to other faiths, who are targeted for attack in this way.

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

IF anyone wanted to hear Tim Farron’s views, they must have been very disappointed. The treatment he received from the BBC and other channels was disgusting.

Never once was he asked about Brexit or any other political view, but his views on homosexuality were always to the forefront. The BBC almost obsessed with it.

Personally I wanted to know where the Lib Dems stood on a number of issues.

From: Alan Chapman, Bingley.

THE BBC and other media have been vilifying the DUP for believing in traditional marriage as the party looks to give support to the minority Conservative government.

The freedom to advocate traditional marriage in politics is under siege. Marriage supporters must speak out now and hold the BBC to account.

Funded by your licence fee, the BBC is acting with massive liberal bias. It is flagrantly breaching its Royal Charter which says the first purpose of the BBC is “to provide impartial news and information”.