YP Letters: NHS and its staff deserve to benefit when we leave the EU

From: Ray Marshall, Holmdene Drive, Mirfield.

I WHOLEHEARTEDLY agree with all that Paula Sherriff MP writes about the NHS (The Yorkshire Post, September 18).

Earlier this year, I spent six hours at the sharp end in Dewsbury A&E with broken bones. I suggest the Government take time out to visit a hospital for a day and see the work of all the staff. Let’s hope when we leave the EU, some of the £200m or more we spend weekly goes to the NHS.

My granddaughter ended her studies at Huddersfield University and became a fully qualified nurse like her mum.

Already working, dedicated to the job, they all need paying well for the excellent work they do.

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

IN recent days the word ”Boris” has appeared so many times in this newspaper that I have lost count. I remain an ardent Leave voter and support the Foreign Secretary’s article in principle.

However I would never countenance handing over vast amount of savings from Europe to the NHS after the UK finally departs. The NHS is probably the most wasteful recipient of taxpayers’ money in the world, let alone the UK.

I truly support the NHS, and have genuine medical reasons to do so. However I, and many UK families, know of examples of funds regularly thrown down the drain by the NHS management. Even giving them half of the net refund is truly ridiculous until they are brought to heel.

From: R Spreadbury, Liversedge.

WHAT can we conclude by Labour’s stance on Brexit?

Labour bigwigs have sat in their London office and decided that they can kick Brexit into the long grass and become the Remain Party in all but name.

This will be aided by Tony Blair and his banking mates mobilising some sort of Remainer backlash in the Tory heartlands.

Labour can then hoover up Remain voters and safely ignore Northern Labour leave voters because they will all vote Labour regardless.

From: M K O’Sullivan, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

LAST week we saw and heard the Juncker blueprint for the post-Brexit EU – an EU president, finance minister, prime minister and so on. By any measure, this means a United States of Europe.

I wonder how many of the Remain voters also want to see Britain enmeshed in a politically united union?