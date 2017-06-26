YP Letters: Not just mosques that need more protection

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

AFTER the dreadful unprovoked attack on a group of Muslims in north London, Muslim leaders have called for increased security around mosques (The Yorkshire Post, June 20). But what about the safety of the majority community in all this?

We are told (The Yorkshire Post, June 22) that Islamic State-inspired plots still make up the bulk of the terror threats against the UK. On that basis shouldn’t there be a similar demand for increased security for that majority community at the same time? All sections of society deserve the same level of protection although, let’s be honest, none of us can ever be fully protected. If we are all in this together, a good start would be made if the Muslim community made a bigger effort to fully integrate with the rest of British society, something still lacking at the moment in many quarters.

From: Mr RGN Webb, Halifax.

PEOPLE are quite rational when they fear being mown down, knifed or blown to pieces.

It is the perpetrators of these crimes who attach Islam or Allah to the hateful acts.

It must therefore fall to true Muslims to replace all too often deafening silence with forceful and repeated repudiation of the acts.