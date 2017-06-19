YP Letters: Praise for principled stand but doubts remain over Theresa May

From: Chris Schorah, Gascoigne Avenue, Leeds.

I’D like to use your columns to commend two men of faith for their recent courageous stands.

First, Mak Chishty, once the country’s most senior Muslim police officer, who has become one of the few leading Muslims to admit that the dangers of terrorism lie within Mosques and that the Islamic community needs to recognise this and take action. (The Yorkshire Post, June 14).

Then Tim Farron, who has been willing to resign because his role as leader of the Liberal party, can’t be reconciled with his Christian beliefs (The Yorkshire Post, June 15).

Admirable though both these actions are, it says something that such honesty and principled action is rare.

From: Don Webb, Rothwell, Leeds.

THERESA May made the mistake of thinking the electorate was stupid. After all we had a referendum regarding leaving the EU and the majority voted to do so, in the knowledge that we would leave the single market etc.

Mrs May then triggered Article 50 and a date for negotiations was set. Mrs May then told us of her strong position regarding these negotiations. So why call a General Election? Could it be she wanted carte blanche to continue her attack on the vulnerable?

From: James Robson, Kirbymoorside.

SINCE she got rid of that hate-filled cleric when Home Secretary, I have had considerable respect for Theresa May coupled with a strange desire to protect her so I am dismayed by her recent travails.

One aspect is most worrying: on her first reading of the Tory manifesto how on earth could she not hear the cacophony of alarm bells ringing?

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

CONSERVATIVE MPs and supporters should buckle down to the task of making the very best of a bad job. Unless they prefer to hand control of the country to a Marxist?

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

LEADING a minority Government will inevitably weaken Theresa May’s hand with the EU negotiations. In the politically uncertain position Britain now finds itself in, the final outcome should be put to the electorate in a referendum.