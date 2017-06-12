YP Letters: Primary school’s thanks to emergency services after pupils involved in crash

From: Lynnette Glossop, Dore Primary School, Sheffield.

I AM writing to express my sincerest admiration for the emergency services who attended a road traffic accident on Thursday, June 8, on the A614, near Driffield.

At around 10am, Dore Primary School in Sheffield received a phone call from a senior member of staff, who was with a party of our staff and children on a school trip.

The group of children and staff from Dore had been on their way to Filey when the coach was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Aside from hearing that my own children were involved, as a head teacher, this has to be one of the most shocking phone calls you can receive.

Thankfully, due to the fast response, I was still on the phone when the first emergency services arrived on the scene.

They quickly assessed the situation and ensured that everyone was checked over and taken care of. Not only this but they even arranged ordered fish and chips and a warm place to wait, until the children could be safely transported home to their waiting families.

Our sincerest thanks from the school and community to all concerned.