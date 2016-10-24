YP Letters: Spend more than a penny on Leeds Bradford Airport facilities

From: Chris Hurford, Nether Poppleton, York.

ON arrival at Leeds Bradford Airport from Malaga, I needed the loo.

The customary “slight delays going though passport control, we apologise for the delay due to volume of passengers” went over the tannoy. Crossing my legs, I eventually got to passport control and asked where the nearest toilets were.

I was told the ones at passport control had been de-commissioned by the airport, the nearest only ones were in the baggage reclaim at the very back of the hall.

So much for customer service.

Yet again not to mention the obligatory £3 per taxi on top of the fare for pick-up at the airport!

From: Ryan Townend, Leeds.

MAY I agree with your columnist Tom Richmond (The Yorkshire Post, October 15) that the best Leeds link to get to the airport is to catch the train to Manchester?

He is right. Invest the money that is planned for the rail link to Yeadon Aerodrome on new rolling stock for the Pennine railway.