YP Letters: Tories cave in over fat cat pay promise

From: Bryan Burgess, Birch Drive, Willerby, Hull.

I SEEM to recall that our present PM, Theresa May, promised to curb exorbitant executive pay by bringing in some form of legislation but, now that she has caved in over this, where does that leave us?

Certainly, she should reflect on the excellent Labour Party slogan at the last election ‘For the many not the few’ which was up to the standard of the Tories’ ‘Labour isn’t Working’ slogan of many years ago, and the former was almost certainly one of the main reasons Labour did so well in the last election.

The other one was the Tory attack on the pensioners’ benefits – never mess with the ‘oldies’!

I sincerely hope that her inaction over senior executives pay isn’t an indication of her possible climbdown over the Brexit negotiations, in spite of her calamitous election poll leaving her with only a marginal majority. Has Boris Johnson sensed this in his recent article or is this just his selfish tilt at the title of Premiership?

From: David Cragg-James, Stonegrave, York.

AS Boris Johnson again draws attention to the question of Government chronic underfunding of the NHS, I should like to register my appreciation of this service.

The level of professional efficiency, friendliness, courtesy and consideration offered by all staff at York Hospital’s endoscopy department really surprised me, given the current pressure upon the NHS for whose professionals it is clearly people who matter. Thank you.

From: G Ellis, Cottenham Road, Rotherham.

WHAT’S happening to our so-called booming economy? It must be at least five years ago we were told that the UK was the fourth richest economy.

Now we’re the fifth or sixth, depending on who you believe. Whose policies are responsible? The Tories or the bankers? We have been demoted.

A need for principles

From: Theresa Quarmby, Highfield Road, Kirkburton.

A NEW study states that Britain is increasingly becoming a Godless society, the proportion of non-believers being as high as 53 per cent.

Surely these figures should cause religious leaders pause for thought? I find it interesting that some of the non-believers must be among those who desire their children to attend a church school. Why I wonder?

My answer to this would be for church schools to reintroduce the 10 Commandments as given by God in an intelligent, explanatory, compassionate way as to why we need principles in our lives.

I believe that after two generations our children would be teaching their parents what principles really are. This is a heartfelt clasion call to our clergy. All true freedom has rules!

Snooty and churlish

From: Brian Sheridan, Redmires Road, Sheffield.

I WASN’T sure whether Charlie Garth’s slur on Yorkshire folk (The Yorkshire Post, September 9) was mischievous or simply obtuse so I am grateful for Scarborough residents Paul and Carolyn Bangs’ comprehensive defence of the magnificent resort. However, Mrs EH Bell’s response (The Yorkshire Post, Sept 18) was as snooty as the image of Southerners we Northerners are fond of projecting.

To snub her new neighbour’s gauche attempt at sociability with an insult during her sojourn in the South was just rude: as was her “plain-speaking Yorkshirewoman’s” parting shot that a hand of friendship was not worth a second class stamp and card at Christmas.

Sir Vince’s delusions

From: Geoffrey Searstone, Moor Lane, York.

POOR old Sir Vince Cable, first he blames the old for “shafting” the young in the Brexit referendum when so many young people decided to not vote by staying in bed and turning the other cheek.

Now he has, like David Steel before him, delusions of being Prime Minister. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s already planning where to sit at Wembley when York City play Barcelona in the European Cup final!

Diverting the cyclists

From: Justyn Thyme, Dronfield, Derbyshire.

IN reply to the letter from E Grainger “To encourage cyclists to discover the joys of the Yorkshire Coast” (The Yorkshire Post, September 16).

I couldn’t agree more as long as it keeps them off the roads in the Peak District over the weekends.

Wake-up call

From: Max Nottingham, St Faith’s Street, Lincoln.

THE Tories say Ministers are working on solving the rough sleeper problem. They have waited too long. There are said to be 250,000 of them across the country. Wake up Theresa May.

Litter anger

From: William Burke, Otley.

I AM appalled by the amount of litter in the area – is it due to council cuts or are people just becoming more selfish?

Idleness costs

From: Iain Morris, Saltaire.

SOME people want money but they do not want to work for it – not only do they do nothing they interfere with everybody else and make everybody else’s life a misery.