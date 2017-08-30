YP Letters: Transport is the key to city’s Culture bid

From: Jaimes Moran, Member of Leeds Green Party.

So much hype is surrounding Leeds and its capital of culture bid, yet whichever way you look at it things generally return to one theme - ‘community development’.

The thing about culture bids is that traditionally they’ve always been aimed at ‘arts-based’ culture, and yet there’s more to Leeds than this. What defines Leeds in my mind is its definitive sense of community.

From all the conversations I’ve had across our city one quote stands out the most “that a community needs more than the arts to thrive.”

This is something I truly believe and hope will be taken into consideration regardless of any culture bid for our wonderful city.

A true capital of culture is one that includes all its surrounding residents and connects these together collectively.

However one thing holding this back is having unreliable public transport. Many governments have promised improvements for numerous years, but still transport improvements must be found.

Yet regardless of the way it’s said “extraordinary claims, will need extraordinary evidence”. If our council says it can solve these enduring transport issues (to assist the culture bid) with devolution-powers, I say prove it.