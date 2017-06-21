YP Letters: Vote of no confidence in BBC election coverage

From: Cathy Conway, Queens Road, Ilkley.

KEITH Turnbull (The Yorkshire Post, June 17) makes a good and strong point when he accuses the BBC of political bias. Talk about wearing your heart on your sleeve!

It pains me to admit that, as one who has always been a faithful follower of this oh-so-British institution, the recent election made me switch enthusiastically to another channel and a less partisan news source.

Although I still have faith in some of the journalists (Norman Smith still has my vote of confidence), Laura Kuenssberg, in my opinion, does not uphold the true traditions of all that is best about British journalism. Yes, she is often aggressive and rude.

I would not go so far as to say that the BBC is unfit for purpose but it does need to seriously up its game.

From: Ann Dixon, Harrogate.

WITH regard to Tom Richmond’s recent column, I lost count of the number of times a BBC political reporter used the phrase ‘I think’ when reporting from Grenfell Tower.

Just give us the facts please.

Equally irritating was the same BBC journalist’s repeated use of the phrase ‘you know’.

I hope Mr Richmond starts to keeps tabs.