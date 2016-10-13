YP Letters: Vote to quit EU does not compel us to plunge into disaster

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon, Shipley.

THERESA May is grossly exceeding any mandate that she has from the EU referendum vote (The Yorkshire Post, October 11).

The vote on June 23 was advisory – it was not mandatory. There was and is no obligation on the Government to precipitate headlong into Brexit.

To amend the US Constitution requires a two-thirds majority in Congress and amendments have to be ratified by three-quarters of the states. This is setting the bar high. That there was no such setting of the bar for the EU referendum is evidence that it was to be advisory only. The fact that it was advisory was known at the time, but little mentioned.

The result on June 23 was 52 to 48 per cent for leaving the EU. A wafer-thin majority. Almost certainly there is “buyers’ remorse” on the part of at least four per cent of those who voted “Out” and a re-run today would see the result reversed.

Article 50 has not yet been triggered, but already there are clear signs of significant economic damage. Not to mention the political disruption of the work of the remaining EU.

In 50 years time, historians will be shaking their heads in disbelief at the folly that is being perpetrated in the name of an advisory outcome.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

REMEMBER failed Labour leader Ed Miliband? Rememember failed Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg?

Both now demand a vote on any Brexit deal before it is accepted. Those two failures, along with others, should be ignored and it should be up to the population to give the go-ahead by a simple referendum or by holding a general election with ‘the deal’ being the main platform.

The answer is simple really, do we trust Jeremy Corbyn, Ed Miliband or Nick Clegg to agree on any final negotiation on a good deal for them? Or do we trust Theresa May, David Davis and others on any final negotiation on a great deal for us?

Brexit still means Brexit – period. Didn’t Miliband’s north Doncaster constitutency return one of the highest votes for Brexit? No matter, he will still ignore them because he knows best, just like Clegg.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

I TOTALLY agree with your Editorial (The Yorkshire Post, October 11) that Theresa May should keep all Brexit negotiating options open. It’s just a shame David Cameron was not so pragmatic.