YP Letters: We live in a world of alliances, whether we like it or not

From: Don Burslam, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

IN our global world with economies so inter-dependent, governments exercise less and less controlling influence and are more and more at the mercy of outside events.

For example, the Great Depression of the 1930s lifted only with rearmament in preparation for the imminent 1939-45 war.

Government can deliver improvements to certain sections of the community, usually at the expense of others, but only within the framework of the overall system.

It goes without saying that no one, least of all politicians can create or guarantee prosperity.

Economic advisers have never been able to solve the problem of boom followed inevitably by bust.

This is why it is delusional to suppose that true independence and sovereignty are available options.

Whether we like it or not, the future revolves around co-operation, close association and alliance. That is the reason for the existence of the UN, Nato and the IMF – which the Europhobes presumably want to continue.

From: David H Rhodes, Keble Park North, Bishopthorpe, York.

RE the uncertainty as to the legality of the Brexit vote and its implementation, surely this would have been known before the referendum and should have been clearly explained before the vote? If, as is now being suggested, it was only an opinion from the public, then the millions of pounds spent by the Leave and Remain parties could have been saved, and an opinion poll held instead.

Are we now in the future going to question the validity of anything and everything?

On this basis, I would question the integrity of those who took us in the Common Market, selling it to us as a trading organisation with no political angle to it.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Underhill, Holme.

I MUST confess that I was overjoyed by the Brexit vote, and so happy to know that Britain was to regain its independence.

I am astonished to note how many of my fellow-citizens would reject independence, and greatly prefer to be enslaved under the German yoke.

Let us have no illusions about this – the Common Market and its successor the EU is simply Germany’s fourth (and perhaps rather more intelligent) attempt to create their longed-for German Empire of Europe.