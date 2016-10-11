YP Letters: West cries crocodile tears on Syria and Aleppo

From: Dr Glyn Powell, Bakersfield Drive, Kellington.

THE Government’s unquestioning support for American policy in Syria is both illogical and sickening. Illogical because the US is supporting Islamist extremists in Syria and sickening because both the UK and US are seeking to overthrow Syria’s legitimate government. Neither the UK or the US ever learn from similar interventions in neighbouring Iraq and Libya.

Both of these countries are in perpetual chaos and civil war following the removal of their legitimate rulers.

Such failed interventions resulted in many thousands of innocent civilians being killed, yet both the US and UK shed crocodile tears when civilians are killed in Aleppo.

Russia and the Syrian military are pursuing the correct policies regarding Aleppo by recognising that all groups opposed to President Assad are terrorists. Regarding civilian casualties, these are unfortunate collateral damage – as the US military described such casualties in Iraq.

In regard to the collapsed ceasefire, this occurred due to Islamist terrorists not recognising it, and also, the US airforce bombing Syrian troops fighting Daesh.

In conclusion, the increased anti-Russian rhetoric is the height of Western hypocrisy. Russia is the only world power hitting the Islamist terror groups.

Also, Russia recognises that for Syria to be stable, Assad must remain in power. The imminent fall of Aleppo to Assad’s forces marks the beginning of the end for the Islamists.

Take a walk to school

From: Tim Fitches, Research and Evaluation Manager, Living Streets.

SIXTEEN years ago there had never been a single case of a child being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in the UK. The BBC’s Panorama revealed last week that there are now more than 500 cases – and rising.

October is International Walk to School Month – not a date many of us will have in our diary but as walking to school rates hit a dangerous low point and child health problems increase, maybe it should be. Walking more can lead to improved physical and mental health, including reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. The journey to school is one that children make every day, so let’s just make it an active one.

Catchment areas can be an issue but Park and Stride – swapping school gate gridlock for parking further away and taking a short walk instead – means children can still get active for part of the journey and stops the school being surrounded by congestion.

If you could park further away and walk the last stretch, then ask your school to speak to a nearby supermarket, pub or church about allowing their car park to be used.

Soaring diabetes, childhood obesity and harmful air pollution mean we need to seek solutions – not excuses. International Walk to School Month is a good time to start.

Is HS2 now a futile idea?

From: Colin Richardson, Brandesburton.

I READ with interest the article relating to Virgin East Coast having a recruitment drive to man the new Azuma trains being launched in 2018 (The Yorkshire Post, October 7).

If their claim is that these trains will provide an extra 12,200 seats, an expanded timetable and an increased capacity of 28 per cent into London King’s Cross, why are we still considering spending billions of pounds on HS2 to achieve similar results?

Surely this investment would be better spent in the North, with train services between Hull and Liverpool calling at other major cities. Improvements on the roads would also be benefical.

Virgin’s improvements will be on stream in two years. HS2 is scheduled some 20 years hence, if a route can be determined.

City lacking in facilities

From: David Treacher, Hull.

HULL will be the City of Culture in 2017, with many visitors coming to the city for the events and attractions, but there is a lack of public toilets.

People are expected to use those in shopping centres and public houses. These toilets are in private premises and their use is at the goodwill of the owner.

It’s about time the council built some new toilets in Hull city centre.

Warn off cold callers

From: Mr P Butterworth, Southoram, Halifax.

I READ with concern Mrs DM Priestley’s recent letter regarding “cold calling” people at the door. If she, or a relative, is online then go to the Money Saving Expert website run by Martin Lewis.

You can print off a notice that you can put in your window. If people call, then just point to the notice. If they persist. then point to the bit that informs them that they are committing a criminal offence. Best of luck.

MPs quick to change tune

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

I SEE two of our South Yorkshire Labour MPs, John Healey and Sarah Champion, who were so anti-Jeremy Corbyn and so anti-Brexit, have now decided to join his shadow cabinet.

These people, our so-called Labour Party representatives, have not one iota of morals or principles. The sooner we have a purge to remove them, the better.

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

IF anyone can be accused of putting a nail in their own coffin, surely it must be Jeremy Corbyn.

Why? Appointing Diane Abbott as Shadow Home Secretary. What is this man playing at?