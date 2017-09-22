Passers-by snap photos of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Leeds

Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger's appearance in Leeds this week certainly caused a stir.

The bodybuilder packed in plenty during his stay in the city, which began with a VIP appearance at a black tie dinner hosted by the Royal Armouries. The 70-year-old stayed at the Dakota Deluxe Hotel in the city centre, and several passers-by snapped photos of him leaving the building with an entourage of staff and security guards.

He then enjoyed a workout at the 1RM Fitness Studio with surprised gym-goers.