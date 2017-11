Have your say

A planned 2018 tour by comedian Peter Kay has proved so popular that extra dates have been added to the schedule.

It will be the first time Kay has hit the road since 2010, and demand for tickets has been high.

The Lancashire-born stand-up star had originally announced four dates at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, on October, 2, 3, 6 and 7.

He will now play the venue on three additional nights; October 8, 11 and 12.

Tickets are now on sale.